CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 23,998 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

YOU stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $46,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,901.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,901.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,698.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,164,435 shares of company stock worth $36,610,377 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

