CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,958 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $136.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.34.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

