CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,489 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,518,000 after purchasing an additional 576,414 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in DocuSign by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 865,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 521,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $79.38 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,358.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,358.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,684.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

