CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,477 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 25.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 37.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $301.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,866,636. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,366,954.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,616. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

