CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $775,000 Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Bank of America increased their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.75.

Shares of LIN opened at $459.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.60 and a 200-day moving average of $452.35. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $390.38 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

