CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $281.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.13 and a 200-day moving average of $271.88. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $216.26 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

