Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Reduced by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE DE opened at $394.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.02 and a 200-day moving average of $385.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

