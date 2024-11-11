Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Enerflex by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $899.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.89. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

