Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,087,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,612,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 103,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $325.00 on Monday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $248.87 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

