Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 7,515 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in III. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 293,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Information Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 188,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 9,259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

III has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Singular Research raised Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Information Services Group stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -257.11%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

