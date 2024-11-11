Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 62.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 53.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

MKSI opened at $116.29 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.29 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

In other news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,818.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $272,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

