Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 997.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 121,622 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 580.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 264,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 225,520 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 192,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 117,253 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

PERI stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

