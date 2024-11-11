Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 2,880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 1,440,410 shares during the last quarter.

SOLV opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOLV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

