Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

