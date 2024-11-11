Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $104.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $104.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

