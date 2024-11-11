Equitable Trust Co. Buys Shares of 908 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 908 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,208,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in TopBuild by 10.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $277,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.44.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $368.89 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $262.64 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

