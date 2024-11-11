Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 66.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

National Health Investors Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $81.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.05. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.