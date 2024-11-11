Equitable Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $711,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 120,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $38.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.