Equitable Trust Co. Has $177,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,510,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 899,946 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,431,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 497.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 286,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 586.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 318,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,836 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

