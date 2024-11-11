Equitable Trust Co. Has $305,000 Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,310,000 after buying an additional 4,489,924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1,047.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,665,000 after buying an additional 749,060 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 683,853.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 745,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 745,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,194,000 after buying an additional 687,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after buying an additional 487,072 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $21.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXC

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.