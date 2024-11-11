Equitable Trust Co. Has $511,000 Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Veralto by 247.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Veralto by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 32.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 126.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,693 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

