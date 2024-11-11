Equitable Trust Co. Has $561,000 Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

