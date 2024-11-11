Equitable Trust Co. Invests $229,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Novartis by 191.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,318 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after purchasing an additional 666,104 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,610,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Novartis by 343.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 509,567 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $106.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

