Equitable Trust Co. Invests $446,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 355,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,071,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $131.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day moving average of $118.62. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $96.75 and a one year high of $131.54.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

