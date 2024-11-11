Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $623.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $590.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $631.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 113.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,246,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $17,746,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

