Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 249.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $15,430,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $456.36 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.59.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

