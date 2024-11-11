Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 891 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Repligen by 240.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,866,000 after purchasing an additional 425,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,749,000 after buying an additional 237,884 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after buying an additional 199,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 39.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after buying an additional 121,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Repligen by 14.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $140.70 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,516.62, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $145.05.

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

