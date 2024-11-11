Equitable Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 22.4% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 27,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 24.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 16,608 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $111,771.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,984,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,358,982.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPAA opened at $6.16 on Monday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.06%.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

