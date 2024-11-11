Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 745,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,656,799.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,638,813 shares in the company, valued at $52,169,333.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 745,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,656,799.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,802 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.70. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

