Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,145 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNWB opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.90. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.33). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Northwest Bancorp

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.