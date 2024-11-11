Equitable Trust Co. Sells 449 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $1,406,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $75.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $88.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

