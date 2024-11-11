Equitable Trust Co. Sells 78 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 82,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 25,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $284.98 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.34 and a 12-month high of $287.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.04 and a 200-day moving average of $264.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

