Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,022,000 after acquiring an additional 370,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,584,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,974,000 after buying an additional 85,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,517,000 after buying an additional 111,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $120.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $121.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

