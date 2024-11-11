Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Exelon worth $47,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,606,000 after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,374,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,623,000 after purchasing an additional 193,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 666.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

