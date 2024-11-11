Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Holdings Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 3,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ferrari by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 46.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ferrari by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after buying an additional 42,290 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

Shares of RACE opened at $454.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a one year low of $330.15 and a one year high of $498.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.44.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

