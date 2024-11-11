Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 750 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

APD stock opened at $312.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

