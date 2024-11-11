Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,787 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 85,640 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 24.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 367,044 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 685,876 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 59,456 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

GOLD opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

