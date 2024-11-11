Fiera Capital Corp Has $334,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NVO stock opened at $107.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average of $130.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $481.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
