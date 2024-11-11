Fiera Capital Corp Has $418,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 137,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,331,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

NYSE OXY opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

