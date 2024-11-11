Fiera Capital Corp Has $707,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 226.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.3% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 892,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,815,000 after purchasing an additional 765,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 155,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $231.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

