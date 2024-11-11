Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 10,526 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,526 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE KGC opened at $10.47 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

