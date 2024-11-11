Fiera Capital Corp Sells 101 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after purchasing an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after buying an additional 402,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after buying an additional 132,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.5 %

CBOE stock opened at $196.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.58.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

