Financial Contrast: Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG)

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and Fairfax Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.39%. Fairfax Financial has a consensus target price of $1,500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 21.88% 22.33% 6.84% Fairfax Financial 13.40% 15.21% 4.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Fairfax Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $1.57 billion 1.15 $258.73 million $4.47 3.98 Fairfax Financial $26.93 billion 1.14 $4.38 billion $163.49 8.06

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Insurance Group. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fairfax Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats Fairfax Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, terrorism, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, automobile, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it franchises, owns, and operates restaurants; retails sports lifestyle products; provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services, as well as advanced digital tools for agriculture; owns and operates holiday resorts; originates, processes, and distributes value-added pulses and staple foods; develops, manages, and invests in hospitality real estate. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.