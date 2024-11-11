Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Holdings Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,650 shares during the period. XN LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,791,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 356,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 173,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $14,953,000.

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.37.

NYSE:FND opened at $100.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

