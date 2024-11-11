Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Profitability
This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gamer Pakistan
|N/A
|-194.86%
|-177.87%
|Gamer Pakistan Competitors
|-15.45%
|-3.42%
|-4.61%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gamer Pakistan
|N/A
|-$2.05 million
|-0.15
|Gamer Pakistan Competitors
|$1.71 billion
|$13.83 million
|-41.11
Summary
Gamer Pakistan rivals beat Gamer Pakistan on 6 of the 7 factors compared.
Gamer Pakistan Company Profile
Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.
