Head to Head Review: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) vs. Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Fields and Taseko Mines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $4.36 billion 3.24 $703.30 million N/A N/A Taseko Mines $388.86 million 1.85 $61.28 million $0.19 12.58

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Gold Fields has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Gold Fields and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 0 4 2 0 2.33 Taseko Mines 0 0 2 1 3.33

Gold Fields presently has a consensus price target of $15.93, indicating a potential upside of 0.79%. Taseko Mines has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.44%. Given Taseko Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines 12.69% 15.46% 3.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Gold Fields shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Gold Fields on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

