Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CEO Sells $1,006,051.11 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,006,051.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,362.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $32.52 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $411.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 91.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $270,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

