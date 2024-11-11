Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CEO Sells $1,006,051.11 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,006,051.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,362.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hilltop Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $32.52 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.14.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $411.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hilltop Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Hilltop
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 91.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $270,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.
Get Our Latest Report on Hilltop
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Read More
