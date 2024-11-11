Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Raised by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 564,729 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 968,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 756,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 521,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

