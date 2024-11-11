Insider Selling: ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) SVP Sells $1,259,425.80 in Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,259,425.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,150.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $116.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.20). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 120.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

