Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells 829,713 Shares of Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $4,596,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 310,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,602.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $19,530,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $7,596,613.30.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $5.61 on Monday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 41.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

